Photo of the Week | Oct. 22-26

Thousands of people from across the state pour into Raleigh each year for a chance to view some of the most impressive agriculture, taste new and bizarre food combinations, and stand in line to buy a scoop of Howlin’ Cowl ice cream specifically hand-crafted for the North Carolina State Fair.

This week’s photo of the week celebrates the NC State students who not only attend the fair, but also play larger roles by volunteering their on behalf of various student organizations.

To learn more about how NC State is involved in the execution of the North Carolina State Fair, pre-order your Agromeck here.