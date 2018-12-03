Photo of the Week | Nov. 26-30

Last week students took over the Free Expression Tunnel as a part of Transgender Awareness Week to honor lives lost due to transphobia and anti-transgender violence in America.

This year Transgender Awareness Week made an effort to draw attention to the intersectional lives of transgender people through the theme “Honoring the Intersections.” The week highlighted the different issues that transgender individuals face in their lifetime.

For more information about Transgender Awareness Week and other programs offered by the GLBT Center, click here.

