Spread of the Deadline | Panhellenic Recruitment

Yet another deadline has been successfully completed, putting the staff at the halfway point to finishing the 2019 Agromeck. For the Spread of the Deadline this time around, the Agromeck leadership staff chose Rush Week, focusing primarily on the mission and philanthropy of each Sorority at NC State.

Editor-in-chief Katie Tart chose this spread because of the vibrancy found in the photos. “I like the brightness that the pictures portray, in the colors chosen for each sorority, the glitter, and the excited smiles of new recruits,” Tart said.

To make sure you don’t miss out on other memorable events, purchase your copy of the 2019 Agromeck here.