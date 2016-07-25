Photo Editor Bryan Murphy said:

While everyone loves a great action shot at a sporting event, they can be a bit repetitive after a while. A lot of times the more compelling photos are found away from the action and help tell the story in a way everyone can relate to. In this photo, Frank Pierce and his two sons Andrew and Austin catch a ball tossed to them by a player in between innings. the smile on the little boy’s face captures why many of us care about sports in the first place – for the love of the game.