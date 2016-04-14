Today, on the steps of Thompson Hall, writer Eliza Eisenhardt interviewed senior textile/materials science engineering major Brian Iezzi for Agromeck 2017’s March Profile.

Brian started a bike share program on the Honors Quad here on campus, and is one of the founding members of NC State Stewards, an organization that has started many sustainability initiatives on campus and serves to promote sustainable practices. “Brian is a leader on campus and highly involved in entrepreneurship and sustainability; he was a natural choice for our March Profile,” said Eliza. “He was very charismatic and easy to interview; we’re so excited to have him in the book!”

Buy your copy of this year’s Agromeck here and be on the lookout for Brian’s spread in next year’s book!