Agromeck Photo Editor Bryan Murphy said:

“Academic Adviser for Exploratory Studies Mindy Sopher, is the subject of the Agromeck’s July profile. For this year’s edition we have decided to use studio lit portraits as the style for all of our profiles. Using this style allows for complete control over the lighting but also requires the photographer to have great ‘camera talk’ skills. ‘Camera talk’ is simply how the photographer engages with their subject to evoke a certain emotion or facial expression. This portrait of Mindy Sopher shows off her genuine smile and captures her bubbly personality. “