Deadline Five spread of the deadline: Dinner and Drag

Written by: Anne Nemeth | Designed by: Jermaine Hudson

Five out of seven deadlines have been completed!

In this deadline, our amazing staff successfully submitted 36 pages. This deadline includes widespread coverage of various on campus and global events including Feed The Pack, Winter Olympics, March Like Martin, Spring Connect Students, Black History Month, Ukraine Timeline, and Lunar New Year Celebration. In addition, our fifth spread of the deadline features Dinner and Drag which was hosted February 17th by the University Activities Board. Dinner and Drag was a social and interactive dinner where attendees were able to watch a live drag show, meet performers, enter a raffle, and enjoy a night full of energy. This was a great opportunity for students to learn about the art and expression of drag!

“I liked this spread because “dinner and drag” was an event that targeted a diverse group of attendees on campus, and it was the first time NC State held an event like this. I really like the way that the spread turned out— I like how the photos show the different drag queens in their attire,” Mandy Stacy, co-editor-in-chief, said.

