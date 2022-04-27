Written by: Anne Nemeth | Designed by: Emma Scott
One more deadline left!
In this deadline, our wonderful staff successfully submitted 88 pages. This deadline includes coverage of annual NC State events as the Krispy Kreme Challenge, Shack-A-Thon, and the Double Barrel Benefit. Along with this, a large portion of the submissions included Senior Portraits, Scoreboards, and Ads. In addition, our sixth spread of the deadline features Dance Marathon which was hosted on March 5th by the Miracle Network Dance Marathon which is a nationwide fundraising movement. Dance Marathon at NC State raises funds and awareness for Duke Children’s Hospital. It was a 12-hour event in the Talley Student Union Ballroom where students involved with the organization, stay on their feet through dancing, games, and entertainment in honor of the kids who can’t. The total amount raised will directly go to supporting various initiatives including crafts, music therapy, and research opportunities for the children. This year the Dance Marathon movement at NC State raised a total of $50,526.09!