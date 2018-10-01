On Assignment | The Pillowcase Girls

Last Friday, Agromeck had the pleasure of talking to two seniors in the College of Textiles about a project that played a large role in their time at NC State—The Pillowcase Project. Sara Lewis, a senior in fashion and textile management, and Carly Kvietok, a senior in fashion and textile design, work diligently every semester with a team of volunteers to create playful and fun pillowcases for the patients at the UNC Children’s Hospital.

These two Park Scholars shared the origins of the project, and how it has grown into something big and meaningful to their lives.

