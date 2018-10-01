On Assignment

On Assignment | The Pillowcase Girls

October 1, 2018 /
Photo editor Kaydee Gawlik poses Lewis and Kvietok at a work station in the Sewing Labs at the College of Textiles Friday, Sept. 28. 

Last Friday, Agromeck had the pleasure of talking to two seniors in the College of Textiles about a project that played a large role in their time at NC State—The Pillowcase Project. Sara Lewis, a senior in fashion and textile management, and Carly Kvietok, a senior in fashion and textile design, work diligently every semester with a team of volunteers to create playful and fun pillowcases for the patients at the UNC Children’s Hospital.

These two Park Scholars shared the origins of the project, and how it has grown into something big and meaningful to their lives.

To learn more about Lewis and Kvietok’s story, purchase your copy of the 2019 Agromeck here.

