Photo of the Week | Sept. 24-28

Latinx Heritage Month began in full swing Sept. 15 and has shown students the culture and liveliness of Latinx people. To honor that liveliness, this photo illustration was chosen by photo editor Kaydee Gawlik for Agromeck’s photo of the week.

“This is kind of a common shot that can very easily be overdone or overused, but it knows what it is. It knows it’s a photo illustration,” said Gawlik. “This particular photo recognizes the many facets and colors that can be found in the history and culture of Latinx Heritage Month and its respective community. When used sparingly, a photo illustration leaves little room for misinterpretation.”

