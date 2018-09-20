Photo of the Week | Sept. 17-21

While Raleigh was left mostly unscathed by Hurricane Florence’s appearance over the weekend, certain parts of the Triangle, such as the Raleigh Rose Garden, was not so fortunate.

We decided to feature the outcome of Hurricane Florence as this week’s photo of the week to show how natural disasters can affect the community.

“This photo really puts into perspective the scale of hurricane destruction,” said photo editor Kaydee Gawlik.

If you or another student you know is struggling as a result of the hurricane, visit the Pack Essentials website for a list of available resources. Click here.