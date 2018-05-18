Photo of the Week

Photo of the Week | May 14-18

May 18, 2018 /
DVM students get together for a selfie while waiting for the processional to finish during the Spring Commencement on Saturday, May 12 in PNC Arena. Photo by: Nick Faulkner.

Almost a week has passed since the NC State class of 2018 turned the tassel on the next chapter of their lives. This shot of graduates from the College of Veterinary Medicine was taken by senior photographer Nick Faulkner, and was selected for Photo of the Week by photo editor Kaydee Gawlik.

Gawlik selected this picture because it is a well-exposed photo that demonstrates a genuine interaction among peers who are celebrating the end of their struggles.

Students looking to purchase photos from their graduation year can buy them here.

You May Also Like

Spread of the Deadline | State Fair

January 30, 2017

Photo of the Week | Jan. 14-18

January 21, 2013

Photo of the Week | Dec. 8-12

December 8, 2014