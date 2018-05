The beginning of May marked the WWI Centenary, and a special ceremony was held at the NC State Memorial Belltower to honor the students and alumni of NC State who served and died in World War I. The ceremony included guest speakers, a flyover by F-15 fighters from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and a 21-gun salute.

Photographer Sarah Cochran captured the North Carolina National Guard Military Funeral Honors Unit performing the Three-Volley Gun Salute in honor of World War I Veterans of NC State.