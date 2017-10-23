This week’s Photo of the Week comes from photo correspondent Emma Dimig, who attended the NCSU rifle team’s match against the Akron Zips on Saturday, Oct. 21. Photo Editor Kaydee Gawlik had this to say about Emma’s shot:

“Rifle isn’t something that’s in town a lot, so to start off with current photos of our amazing team (I mean, we’ve got All-American team members, and some that went to the Olympics last year, so we’re pretty decent!!) is super rad. Even though you can’t see the concentration on Derya’s face, having the screen showing her accuracy next to her rigid position/form/pose helps to provide context to the event. There’s also a good amount of dynamic/occupied space versus the free space that helps to balance it out, and direct the eye through the photo.”

Thanks for the awesome shot Emma! Be sure to check out the rifle team’s next match in South Carolina against the Citadel on GoPack.