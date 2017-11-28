This week’s Photo of the Week is courtesy of staff photographer David Tracey. He captured this great shot of senior Nicholas Lacy celebrating during the Wolfpack’s 33-21 victory over the UNCH-CH Tar Heels Saturday, November 25. Photo Editor Kaydee Gawlik had this to say about the photo:

“This is an awesomely timed photo. It’s also a great example of ‘right place right time’ because its nice and crisp, but also embodies the excitement in the last home game of the season against our not so distance rivals.”