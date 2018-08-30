Photo of the Week | August 27-31

New and returning students admire the skills of performers, such as Annie Cunningham of Rolesville High School, at Packapalooza last Saturday. This week’s photo of the week is an homage to the many performances set up for the day-long event.

Packapalooza, the University’s annual street fair, welcomes students and the community to NC State’s campus with food, performances, giveaways and a final performance by Parmalee at the Belltower.

