Photo of the Week

Photo of the Week | August 27-31

August 30, 2018 /
Annie Cunningham of Rolesville High performs on the silks for those at Packapalooza on Saturday, August 25. Cunningham has put in three years on the silks and now performs with Cirque de Vol. Photo by: Nick Faulkner

New and returning students admire the skills of performers, such as Annie Cunningham of Rolesville High School, at Packapalooza last Saturday. This week’s photo of the week is an homage to the many performances set up for the day-long event.

Packapalooza, the University’s annual street fair, welcomes students and the community to NC State’s campus with food, performances, giveaways and a final performance by Parmalee at the Belltower.

To hear more about this year’s event, make sure to grab your copy of the Agromeck here.

 

You May Also Like

Photo of the Week | Election Edition

November 9, 2016

Photo of the Week | April 22-26

April 29, 2013

Photo of the Week | March 30-April 3

April 1, 2015