Photo of the Week

Photo of the Week | August 20-24

August 24, 2018 /
Marc Bledsoe, a university employee in Housing Facilities Administration, unloads a tram of luggage during Wolfpack Welcome Week, Friday, Aug. 17, outside of Metcalf Residence Hall. The tram has been in use for eight years, and allows student to load luggage from Coliseum Deck and have it transferred to outside of their respective living space. Photo by: Kaydee Gawlik

After the commotion and chaos of move-in weekend, new and returning students are finally settled into their on campus living spaces. This week’s photo of the week is a throwback to move-in weekend as students’ lives have changed so quickly over the course of a week.

This photo, taken by photo editor Kaydee Gawlik, features university employees unloading the tram that helps students and families parking in Reynold’s Coliseum move their luggages to their new homes.

To learn more about what happens throughout the year and purchase an agromeck, click here.

You May Also Like

Writer Eliza Eisenhardt interviews Brian Iezzi in front of Thompson Hall on April 14, 2016.

On Assignment | Brian Iezzi

April 14, 2016

Photo of the Week | Dec. 8-12

December 8, 2014

Photo of the Week | Feb. 9-13

February 9, 2015