Photo of the Week | August 20-24

After the commotion and chaos of move-in weekend, new and returning students are finally settled into their on campus living spaces. This week’s photo of the week is a throwback to move-in weekend as students’ lives have changed so quickly over the course of a week.

This photo, taken by photo editor Kaydee Gawlik, features university employees unloading the tram that helps students and families parking in Reynold’s Coliseum move their luggages to their new homes.

