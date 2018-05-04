Posted by Anna Long under Photo of the Week

A model struts onto the runway with a piece from the “Wearable Paper Project”, created as part of the First Year Experience, during the Art2Wear fashion show in the Talley Ballrooms on Friday, April 20, 2018. Art2Wear is an opportunity for students gain experience producing fashion shows and and show their passion for wearable art.

Photographer Sindy Huang captures a piece from the Art2Wear “Wearable Paper Project” collection where first year students in the College of Design have the opportunity to show what they have learned and play a role in the Art2Wear Fashion show. Art2Wear is a student-run fashion show that challenges the contemporary view of “fashion” while showcasing the college’s best work for the year. The theme of this year’s show was “Caesura: The Art of Interruption.”

