Photographer Sindy Huang captures a piece from the Art2Wear “Wearable Paper Project” collection where first year students in the College of Design have the opportunity to show what they have learned and play a role in the Art2Wear Fashion show. Art2Wear is a student-run fashion show that challenges the contemporary view of “fashion” while showcasing the college’s best work for the year. The theme of this year’s show was “Caesura: The Art of Interruption.”