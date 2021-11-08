Written by: Jaylan Harrington | Designed by: Savannah Aker
As we approach the end of fall semester, the Agromeck staff has completed their second deadline!
In this large deadline, the staff successfully submitted 56 pages to be published. This hefty deadline featured widespread coverage of student life events including Entrepalooza, the women’s march, the packHOWL concert and much more! Our second spread of the deadline returns us to our triumphant victory over the Clemson Tigers. This night marked the first Wolfpack win in football against Clemson since 2003. Students poured into the stadium to rush the field after the big upset. Our spread includes snapshots from the night that captured the electric atmosphere of the win. The game also hallmarked the 100 year anniversary of the Wolfpack as NC State’s mascot. A detailed timeline of the history of the Wolfpack runs along the bottom of the spread to share extra background on the mascot.