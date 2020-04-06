Cameron Motsinger, a rising junior in English, will become the next editor-in-chief for the 119th edition of the Agromeck Yearbook. She is currently Design Editor for the 2020 Agromeck and is looking forward to taking up the position as the next editor-in-chief. We can’t wait to see her action for the 2021 book!

“Agromeck has been the most important part of my college experience. I love the bonds I’ve developed with the amazing people on staff, and I can’t wait to get the opportunity to work with everyone on next year’s book. In these times more than ever, it’s exigent that we work hard to preserve our history, and I look forward to creating a book that captures the important moments of the 2020-2021 school year. I’m excited to get the chance to be a part of NC State’s legacy.”

– Cameron Motsinger

Though Cameron is beginning her transition, we are in the midst of finishing up production of the 2020 Agromeck Yearbook. Be sure sure to order your copy here!