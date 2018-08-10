WKNC to air special broadcasts during Diversity Education Week

To celebrate NC State's Diversity Education Week Oct. 15-19, WKNC 88.1 FM HD-1 will air five episodes of "Protected Class," a podcast series about identity and communication.

Created by WKNC broadcast journalist Carter Pape in spring 2018, the eight-part special series is described as "a deep dive into the quirks, challenges, and privileges of being who you are." It features extended interviews with students, faculty and staff at NC State.

The theme for Diversity Education Week 2018 is "Who Are We?: Defining the Wolfpack." "When I heard the theme, I knew a rebroadcast of 'Protected Class' would be an excellent way to mark the week," Jamie Lynn Gilbert, WKNC adviser, said. "It is an exceptional series that really provides some understanding of how individuals with different identities navigating life."

One of the interviews, with Dr. Moses T. Alexander Greene of the African American Cultural Center, was nominated for Best Audio Podcast in College Media Association's Pinnacle Awards.

The program schedule for "Protected Class" is listed below.