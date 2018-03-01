Call for 2018-2019 top leader applications

NC State Student Media has begun the search for its top leaders for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The Student Media Board of directors hires the top editors at Agromeck, Nubian Message, Technician and Windhover, and the general managers of the Student Business & Marketing Office and WKNC. Once hired, those editors assemble their respective teams for their year in office. The board will make those selections at its March 13 meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. in Room 4280 of the Talley Student Union.

Complete details about the process can be found here. For more information about the process, please contact Patrick Neal at pcneal@ncsu.edu or (919) 515-1515.