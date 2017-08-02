Interviews set for 2017-2018 media leader candidates

NC State Student Media has scheduled interviews with students who have applied for the top leadership positions at the Technician, WKNC-FM, the Nubian Message, Windhover, Agromeck and the Student Business & Marketing Office.

These interviews are open to the public, and we encourage anyone with an interest in our organizations to attend.

The students will be interviewed by members of Student Media’s Newspapers, Broadcast, Annual Publications and Business Office advisory boards, which include students, faculty, staff and industry professionals. There will be time set aside for questions and comments from the public before the advisory board members adjourn into executive session.

The dates and times for the advisory board meetings are as follows:

• Technician Editor candidates – Thursday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m., Student Media offices (third floor, Witherspoon Student Center) – Candidates: Kai Anthony, junior, communication; Jonathan Carter, sophomore, political science; Aditi Dholakia, junior, German studies/communication.

• Nubian Message Editor candidates – Monday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m., Student Media offices (third floor, Witherspoon Student Center) – Candidates: Keilah Davis, sophomore, physics; Anahzsa Jones, junior, English.

• Student Business & Marketing Office General Manager candidate – Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Student Media Conference Room (Witherspoon 324) – Deja Richards, junior, fashion and textile management

• Agromeck and Windhover Editor candidates – Thursday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., Student Media Conference Room (Witherspoon 324) – Agromeck Editor candidate: Anna Long, freshman, communications; Windhover Editor candidate, C Phillips, sophomore, communications

• WKNC General Manager candidate – Thursday, March 2, 7:30 p.m., Student Media Conference Room (Witherspoon 324) – Jamie Halla, junior, English

After considering each candidate, the advisory boards will submit their recommendations to the full Student Media Board of Directors, which will make the final decision as to next year’s leaders.

That meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, in Room 356 of the Witherspoon Student Center. (Room 356 is located in the African-American Cultural Center.)

For more information, contact Director of Student Media Advising Patrick Neal at pcneal@ncsu.edu or (919) 515-1515.