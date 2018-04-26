Gilbert honored with Pride of the Wolfpack

Student Media Associate Director Jamie Lynn Gilbert was among 25 recipients of the spring 2018 "Pride of the Wolfpack" award. She received the honor at the Division of Academic and Student Affairs End of Year Celebration and Awards Ceremony on April 23.

Gilbert was nominated by Holly Durham, DASA's Assistant Vice Chancellor for Finance. According to Durham, Gilbert was recognized for her skills managing Student Media's $1 million annual budget.

The Pride of the Wolfpack is a "'spot award' designed to recognize individual employees for a special or unique contribution to their college or unit or to the campus community."

Student Media IT Manager Doug Flowers was previously awarded Pride of the Wolfpack in spring 2014.