WKNC raises $6,500 at Double Barrel Benefit 15

WKNC 88.1 FM HD-1 raised $6,500 from this year’s Double Barrel Benefit, an annual two-night benefit concert for the station. Now in its 15th year, Double Barrel took place on Friday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3 at Kings in downtown Raleigh.

The first night was characterized by electronic, hip-hop and rap music, with headliner Well$ supported by Jooselord Magnus, Diaspoura and RGB. Night two was opened with Drugcharge, the Muslims and Pie Face Girls, with the reunion of local legends The Future Kings of Nowhere to wrap up the event.

“Double Barrel is a great bonding experience for the whole staff,” said Sarah Dugger, WKNC social media director.

With 545 tickets sold total, Double Barrel and other fundraising events account for 8 percent of WKNC’s annual budget. Sale of WKNC merchandise at the event and donations from sponsors also add to the event’s revenue, with DBB15 sponsored by GoAboVe Productions. WKNC also received in-kind donations from CEI, Aloft Raleigh, Tobacco Road Harley Davidson, Wicked Weed Brewing and Trophy Brewing.

“It’s great to see the support we have from the local community,” WKNC general manager Jamie Halla said. “Together, we made it happen.”

WKNC is the student-run, non-commercial radio station of North Carolina State University. With a 25,000 watt transmitter, WKNC serves Triangle with a variety of genres, including indie, electronic, hip-hop and metal.