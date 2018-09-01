Well$ and The Future Kings of Nowhere to headline Double Barrel Benefit 15

WKNC 88.1 FM HD-1 will hold its 15th annual Double Barrel Benefit concert Friday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3 at Kings in Raleigh.

Raleigh’s RGB starts off night one of DBB on Feb. 2, which will feature electronic and hip-hop artists. Chapel Hill’s Diaspoura and Jooselord Magnus from Durham are also on the bill with Charlotte rapper Well$ headlining.

The Triangle has heavy representation for DBB night two, with Raleigh’s Drugcharge starting the night followed by The Muslims from Durham and Raleigh’s Pie Face Girls. Durham’s The Future Kings of Nowhere, who have reunited for this year’s show, headline. The Future Kings of Nowhere previously headlined Double Barrel Benefit 9 in 2012 and provided support for Double Barrel Benefit 5 in 2008.

“DBB is an event I look forward to each year,” Mariam Marand, WKNC’s local music director, said. “There is something there for every music lover, from Drugcharge’s heavy punk to Diaspoura’s dreamy electronic, and Well$’s invigorating rap.”

Providing eight percent of WKNC’s annual income, DBB has become a staple event in the Triangle, showcasing both new and established members of the local music scene.

“We are excited to host so many amazing local artists and groups,” Annelise Thorn, WKNC’s operations manager, said. “Double Barrel Benefit is one of our favorite events to host because it incorporates all different genres of music that everyone can appreciate. It’s a great event to invite all your friends too because it’s got a little something for everyone.”

Tickets are on sale now at http://wknc.org/dbb15. Prices are $13 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Two-night passes are available for $22. All proceeds benefit WKNC. The event is all ages. Doors for each show open at 8 p.m. with music at 8:30 p.m.

Written by WKNC Promotions Director Sara Darwish