NC State’s student radio station, WKNC 88.1 FM HD-1, offers volunteer positions in radio announcing, production, programming and promotions. Come to the spring interest meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 5-6 p.m. in 356 Witherspoon to get a volunteer application and learn about becoming involved in student radio. DJ training will take place on Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m. for six weeks beginning Jan. 17.