WKNC hosts Radio Ride to Kick off Raleigh Beer Week

WKNC 88.1 FM HD-1 has partnered with Trophy Brewing to incorporate local beer and local music into its third annual Radio Ride.

WKNC’s Radio Ride to Kick off Raleigh Beer Week is an alleycat-style bike ride and scavenger hunt that will take place on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Trophy Brewery and Taproom, 656 Maywood Avenue. Check-in opens at 12 p.m. and the ride begins at 1 p.m.

Following the ride, WKNC and Trophy will celebrate the start of Raleigh Beer Week at 3 p.m. with a beer festival featuring Trophy brews and music by Stray Local, Blue Cactus, The Debonzo Brothers and propersleep.

“We are excited to expand our event this year through our partnership with Trophy Brewing,” Jamie Halla, WKNC general manager, said. “Be sure to stick around after the Radio Ride for beer and music from North Carolina.”

Registration is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Those unable to participate can sign up as "virtual riders" for a $10 donation. Pre-registration is available online at wknc.org/swag.

In the event of rain, WKNC's Radio Ride will be moved to Sunday, Sept. 24 but the beer fest will be Sept. 17 rain or shine.

Proceeds from WKNC’s Radio Ride to Kick off Raleigh Beer Week will benefit the student-run non-commercial radio station. About half of the station’s budget comes from North Carolina State University student fees, with the rest raised through a combination of underwriting, event promotions, sports broadcasts, merchandise sales and fundraisers like the Radio Ride and Double Barrel Benefit concert. More information about WKNC’s Radio Ride is at wknc.org/radioride.