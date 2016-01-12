Gilbert takes over as CBI treasurer

Student Media Associate Director Jamie Lynn Gilbert begins a three year term as College Broadcasters, Inc.'s treasurer.

"College Broadcasters, Inc. is an amazing resource for student-run electronic media outlets across the country and I am honored to take on the role of treasurer for the organization," Gilbert, who advises student radio station WKNC-FM at North Carolina State University, said. Gilbert previously held the CBI secretary role from 2008-2014 and 2015-2016. She was elected to this new role in April, but officially took over Dec. 1, 2016.

CBI is a member-driven organization serving students and advisers of college and high school electronic media outlets. The organization hosts the annual National Student Electronic Media Convention, a student production awards contest, and advocates on behalf of student electronic media outlets.