Sylvan Esso premieres new single on WKNC

Durham electronic-pop duo Sylvan Esso stopped by the WKNC studio Nov. 17 for a guest DJ set that culminated with the premiere of their new single.

"Kick Jump Twist" was released Nov. 18 as the B-side to the single "Radio" on a new 12-inch LP from Loma Vista Recordings.

"Sylvan Esso is a great local band with national influence, so we were excited they wanted to premiere their new song on WKNC," Emily Ehling, WKNC's general manager, said. "We were happy to accommodate them and hope we can continue doing things like this in the future that bring a national spotlight to North Carolina music."

The band's one-hour DJ set from 7-8 p.m. also included songs from Wilco, tUnE-yArDs and Helado Negro along with fellow North Carolina bands Flock of Dimes and Teardrop Canyon.