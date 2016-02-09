WKNC launches new podcast offering legal help for students

WKNC 88.1 FM recently launched the new podcast “Legal Werk,” featuring in-depth interviews with lawyers from NC State University Student Legal Services. Now in its fourth episode, the podcasts address issues commonly faced by students. Episodes are broadcast on-air, as part of the weekly public affairs program “Eye on the Triangle,” and then podcasted via iTunes. Episodes are also posted on WKNC’s SoundCloud account at http://soundcloud.com/wknc881.

So far, three of NC State University Student Legal Services’ four staff attorneys have contributed to episodes by discussing topics such as being stopped by the police, throwing parties on campus, and protesting safely.

“It’s part of a larger effort to help educate both myself and others, while learning valuable production skills,” Coleen Kinen-Ferguson, WKNC’s podcast manager, said. A senior in communication-public relations, Kinen-Ferguson is the creator of “Legal Werk.”

Kinen-Ferguson interviews a different lawyer for each episode, and bases the episode topics off points of confusion within certain legal situations common among her friends and classmates.

“WKNC has wanted to expand our podcast offerings, which is why we decided to create the position of podcast manager this summer,” Jamie Lynn Gilbert, Associate Director of NC State Student Media and WKNC adviser said. “We were especially interested in helping students understand legal issues, particularly with Student Legal Services moving from Talley Student Union into a less high-traffic office in Pullen Hall. Through ‘Legal Werk’ we can publicize their services while providing our student audience with important information about their legal rights.”

WKNC 88.1 FM is 25,000-watt student-run non-commercial radio from North Carolina State University featuring indie rock, electronic, metal and underground hip-hop. WKNC’s podcast offerings include band interviews, “Legal Werk” and a podcast focused on NC State issues called “Gen Ed.”