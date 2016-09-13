WKNC hosts second annual Radio Ride

WKNC 88.1 FM will host its second annual Radio Ride, an alleycat style bike ride and scavenger-hunt throughout NC State’s campus and downtown Raleigh, on Saturday, September 24 at 1 p.m.

Participants will receive a set of clues for various checkpoints and can expect to bike between 15 and 20 miles. Prizes for the top finishers include donated items from local businesses.

“I’ve ridden in several similar races over the past few years and when I chose the pit stops I made sure nothing was repeated,” said Justice Dunne, principal organizer of the event and a DJ for WKNC. “Riders can look forward to a challenge solving the clues and finding the new locations.”

WKNC’s radio ride is modeled after similar bike rides hosted in the Triangle, including the HepCat and WESAcat races.

“The best part about last year’s Radio Ride was that it was something very different from our normal events, which allowed us to appeal to a part of the community that we might not have beforehand,” Emily Ehling, WKNC’s general manager, said. “This year’s ride is sponsored by Mission Valley Cinemas, Oakes & Spokes, Fyxation Bicycle Company, The Bike Beltline Store and more to come!”

Registration is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the ride. Those unable to participate can sign up as “virtual riders” for a $10 donation. Check in at the front of the Mission Valley Cinema opens at 12 p.m. and the ride starts at 1 p.m. Interested participants can sign up online at wknc.org/swag.

Sponsors for WKNC’s Radio Ride include Fyxation Bicycle Company, The Bike Beltline Store, CorePower Yoga and Negative Fun Records.

Proceeds from WKNC’s Radio Ride will benefit the student-run non-commercial radio station. About 13 percent of the station’s budget comes from North Carolina State University student fees, with the rest raised through a combination of underwriting, event promotions, sports broadcasts and fundraisers like the Radio Ride and Double Barrel Benefit concert. More information about WKNC’s Radio Ride is at wknc.org/radioride.