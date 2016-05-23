Gilbert completes EOI training

Student Media Associate Director Jamie Lynn Gilbert was honored as one of 62 first-year graduates of NC State's Equal Opportunity Institute at a reception April 27 at the James Hunt Library on Centennial Campus. According to its website, EOI is a university-wide program "designed to provide university students and employees a means for developing a comprehensive understanding of equal opportunity issues... Participants learn about equal opportunity, diversity, affirmative action, discrimination and harassment, and university policies and procedures through their completion of an individually designed education plan."

Gilbert focused her training on incorporating more inclusive language to recognize and respect diversity in gender identity and sexual orientation. Supporting courses included Trans 101, Project Safe, Intersectionality in the GLBT Community, and Interpersonal and Sexual Violence in the GLBT Community.

Gilbert completed the 10 required courses for the program and an additional three courses to be recognized as a special recognition graduate. She will continue as an EOI graduate scholar.