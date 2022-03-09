Correspondent Spotlight

Our staff, here at Agromeck, consists of multiple talented writers, designers, and photographers. They attend weekly meetings and complete their correspondence in order to help us create the book!

Today’s spotlight of the week is:

Q: What year are you?

A: I’m a junior.

Q: What is your major?

A: English with a Literature Concentration

Q: How long have you been involved with Agromeck?

A: I’ve been involved with Agromeck since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Q: What has been your favorite spread that you designed this year?

A: I have enjoyed all the articles that I’ve written this year! One of my favorite articles is the I.T. Littleton commemorative story. I.T. Littleton was a well-known former NCSU Libraries Director who passed in 2021. I got to speak with his daughter and the current Libraries Director to hear some wonderful stories about him being a father, World War II veteran, and library enthusiast.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: I am still thinking about my future career, but I hope that it is within the publishing field.

Q: What is your favorite NC State Tradition?

A: I just transferred to NCSU from Nash Community College so I don’t really have a favorite tradition right now. I love all things NC State though, especially Howling Cow’s Campfire Delight ice cream. Go pack!