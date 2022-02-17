Correspondent Spotlight

Our staff, here at Agromeck, consists of multiple talented writers, designers, and photographers. They attend weekly meetings and complete their correspondence in order to help us create the book!

Today’s spotlight of the week is:

Q: What year are you?

A: I am a senior.

Q: What is your major?

A: I’m majoring in marine science with a concentration in biological oceanography and minors in biology and Spanish.

Q: How long have you been involved with Agromeck?

A: I started my training as a writer in the fall of my freshman year and I’ve been writing for Agromeck ever since!

Q: What has been your favorite writing article of this year?

A: I really liked the article I did about the Women’s Center party for their thirtieth anniversary. It was a really cool event and I’m glad I got the chance to cover it and pass on the legacy of the center.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is a government or faculty research position where I get to go out into the field and study marine animals.

Q: What is your favorite NC State Tradition?

A: My favorite tradition is Shack A Thon because it is such a good way to bring attention to Habitat for Humanity and there is a sense of community among everyone that spends some time in one of the shacks.