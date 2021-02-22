Seniors! Next week is your last chance to get your senior portraits taken for this year.
The senior portraits are completely free to take and you will receive a $10 off discount on your copy of the 2020-2021 Agromeck Yearbook. There is no formal dress code, however, we encourage you to dress nice (Pants will not be pictured.). Lifetouch will be taking the portraits and will be observing precautions for COVID-19, here’s the website with more info.
When: March 1st – March 3rd
Where: Talley Student Union, Room 3222
Who: Seniors graduating in December 2020 or May 2021