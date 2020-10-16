It’s completely free to take the portrait, and you will have the option to purchase packages of your portraits. Your portrait will also be included in the 2020-2021 Agromeck!

There is no formal dress code, however, we encourage you to dress nice. (Pants will not be pictured.)

When: October 26 – October 30, November 2 – November 6

Where: Talley Student Union, room 3222

Who: Those graduating in December 2020 or May 2021

www.ouryear.com enter school code 279. Schedule your appointment atand

(More time slots will open as people schedule appointments and we get closer to the portrait dates)

Celebrate yourself as a member of the Wolfpack for years to come.