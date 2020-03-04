Posted by Don Bui under Multimedia, Photo of the Week

This week’s photo of the week comes from correspondent Natalie Folsom during NC State’s Dance Marathon. NC State students came together and raised over $69,000 dollars in funds going towards the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Benjamin Pappas, an 8th grader who has CRMO disease, tells his story at the NCSU Dance Marathon on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in State Ballroom. He talked about how Duke Children’s Hospital had diagnosed him with the disease and helped him with being able to live with it. He mentioned his gratefulness for both the students and the event. The NCSU Dance Marathon is the annual Miracle Network Fundraiser for Duke Children’s Hospital. NCSU Students raise money for the 12-hour dance marathon.

 

“Good bokeh and use of rule of thirds, with perfect exposure in a poorly lit room , helps make this a wonderful photo to help showcase the dance marathon.” Aditya Penumarti, photo editor for Agromeck, said.

To learn more about what happened at the event, check out the full story covered by our sister publication, Technician.

