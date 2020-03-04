This week’s photo of the week comes from correspondent Natalie Folsom during NC State’s Dance Marathon. NC State students came together and raised over $69,000 dollars in funds going towards the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

“Good bokeh and use of rule of thirds, with perfect exposure in a poorly lit room , helps make this a wonderful photo to help showcase the dance marathon.” Aditya Penumarti, photo editor for Agromeck, said.

To learn more about what happened at the event, check out the full story covered by our sister publication, Technician.