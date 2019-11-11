This week, we follow Agromeck Photo Editor Aditya Penumarti while covering outdoor trips sponsored by NC State Wellness and Recreation.

“The high ropes course held by the wellness and recreation center was a cool opportunity to get high up and close with climbers. Our editor-in-chief and I were able to get up 35 feet up in the air and join the students while they learnt to make their way around the course. It was a surreal and slightly scary experience for me, but nonetheless a fun one! It was a cool opportunity that I’d recommend anyone to try out for sure! The zip-lines were the best part,” Aditya Penumarti, photo editor for Agromeck, said.