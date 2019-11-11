Rachel Fenton a sophmore studying environmental science education traverses the high ropes course Nov. 8 at Carl Alwin Schenck Memorial Forest. The high ropes course was one of trips held by the wellness and recreation center.
“The high ropes course held by the wellness and recreation center was a cool opportunity to get high up and close with climbers. Our editor-in-chief and I were able to get up 35 feet up in the air and join the students while they learnt to make their way around the course. It was a surreal and slightly scary experience for me, but nonetheless a fun one! It was a cool opportunity that I’d recommend anyone to try out for sure! The zip-lines were the best part,” Aditya Penumarti, photo editor for Agromeck, said.