We’re back in the Convention Driver’s seat with Assignments Editor, Mandy Stacy — let’s see how her experience with the convention was!

“The ACP/CMA Convention in Washington D.C. was an amazing experience! My favorite part of the convention was meeting new people from across the country. It was really interesting to hear other people’s perspectives and learn about their experience as college journalists at other universities! All of the sessions were really interesting- if there’s one thing I learned overall it’s that its okay (and often necessary) to take risks. The keynote speakers were amazing as well. Getting to hear Nina Totenberg and sit 50 feet away from her was incredible! The sessions ended each day around 4 p.m. and after the sessions, we were allowed to explore D.C! Xenna Smith, the editor in chief of Windhover, and Ugonna Ezuma-Igwe, a layout designer for Nubian Message, and I explored the city together, going to different museums (my favorite was the national portrait gallery!), and taking advantage of all of the restaurants in the city, such as Shake Shack. From learning about writing creative stories and how to come up with creative layouts to exploring the city, the convention was an amazing experience!”

— Mandy Stacy