Fall Break began at the end of the end of the day, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. In lieu of a Photo of the Week, we’ve got a special edition of “On Assignment,” as told by Agromeck photo editor Aditya Penumarti.

“Hey friends, welcome back from Fall Break! Since there weren’t many assignments taken over the break, I tried shooting hockey for the first time and it was great fun! I did not walk away with anything ground breaking but having the opportunity to try something new is always cool! My favorite shot from the game is above. As an introduction to hockey and the NHL, I also had a stick come through the hole during the game, and made my way onto the Carolina Hurricanes twitter!”