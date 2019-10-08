Posted by Kaydee under Multimedia, Spread of the Deadline

Our first spread of the deadline takes you back to Packapalooza — the biggest block party on Hillsborough Street! It’s the cap-off event to Wolfpack Welcome Week and is a favorite amongst students. The photos on the spread cover a wide variety of elements that make up Packapalooza, from the different student organizations tabling to the headliner concert that ends the night.

Spread of the Deadline 1 | Packapalooza

“The vibrancy of the colors and energy in the pictures embody
the excitement of the event,” Cameron Motsinger,  design editor of Agromeck, said. 

 

Written by Kaydee

