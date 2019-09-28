In 1969, two members of the same gender identity holding hands and dancing was considered illegal in New York — and was punishable by law for displaying “homosexual acts.”

June 28, 1969, police officers raided the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, New York, to “clean the neighborhood of sexual deviants.” Patrons and queer youth clashed with officers in the streets in what became a three-day riot to reignite the LGBT rights movement.

For more information, start by visiting one of these links.