This week’s Photo of the Week comes from Sarah Cochran, a senior staff photographer, at the Durham Pride Parade.
Beaver Lodge Local 1504 member Mark Zumbach dances with rainbow fans during the annual Durham Pride parade on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Duke’s east campus. The Pride events in Durham started in 1981 after protests by the LGBTQ community in response to a murder and attack of sunbathers at the Little River. The Pride event in Durham has continued to be a way for the city to celebrate and support their LGBTQ+ community.
“The colors and the framing of this shot during the Pride Parade in Durham make this photo a beautiful representation of what pride day is about,” Aditya Penumarti, photo editor of Agromeck, said.
