Photo of the Week | Jan. 28 – Feb. 1

An NC State tradition is quickly becoming a bucket-list item for those outside of NC State. This week’s Photo of the Feature is a feature of that bucket list item: The Krispy Kreme Challenge.

As a challenger of the KKC, you are to run a total of 5 miles, while wolfing down a dozen Krispy Kreme Original Glazed donuts in between. This week’s #POTW was selected by photo editor Kaydee Gawlik, and is a prime example of “Smiling through the Pain.”

“The Krispy Kreme Challenge, despite being an annual thing, isn’t exactly the easiest thing to shoot because of the fast paced nature of the event,” Gawlik says. “ESPECIALLY when you’re at the Belltower and are dodging vomit at the end of the race.”

