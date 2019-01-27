Photo of the Week | Jan. 21 – 25

After a stressful and anxiety-inducing game, hundreds of Wolfpack fans celebrated the defeat of a long time rival. The game against Clemson was an emotional moment for many, especially for the NC State Men’s Basketball game and earned itself a spot as Photo of the Week.

Photo editor Kaydee Gawlik chose this photo for a specific reason.

“We’re notorious for picking sports photos, but this one is awesome for a very un-sports reason: it captures the raw emotion of the team after Braxton Beverly made a 3-pt buzzer beater to win the game against Clemson,” Gawlik said. “The pure joy and excitement of the moment from everyone (except the ref in the background, who probably wasn’t stoked about the team storming the court) is what makes this, hands down, POTW.”

To witness more emotional moments such as these, purchase your copy of the 2019 Agromeck here.