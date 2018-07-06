Photo of the Week | July 2-6

The NC State Crafts Center offers students and community members an opportunity to develop new skills in practically any crafty area of their choosing.

The mission of the Crafts Center is “to provide hands-on, immersive, life-long learning skills to NC State students, faculty and staff, affiliates, alumni and the general public to support research, enhance critical thinking through creativity, and strengthen personal and professional development.”

NC State students can begin registering for the Fall beginning July 9 here.

