Photo of the Week | July 2-6

July 6, 2018 /
Noah Donnell-Kilmer cleans his bicycle wheel as a part of a Bike Repair and Maintenance class at the NC State Crafts Center on Thursday, July 5, 2018. The Crafts Center allows students and members of the surrounding community to express their creativity through disciplines like woodworking, pottery, photography, fiber arts, lapidary, glass, jewelry, art on paper and more.

The NC State Crafts Center offers students and community members an opportunity to develop new skills in practically any crafty area of their choosing.

The mission of the Crafts Center is “to provide hands-on, immersive, life-long learning skills to NC State students, faculty and staff, affiliates, alumni and the general public to support research, enhance critical thinking through creativity, and strengthen personal and professional development.”

NC State students can begin registering for the Fall beginning July 9 here.

Learn more about the Crafts Center in the upcoming edition of the Agromeck. Purchase your copy here.

