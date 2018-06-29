Spread of the Deadline | Ring Ceremony

To kick off the beginning of the 2019 Agromeck, Editor-in-chief Katie Tart selected one of the most meaningful NC State traditions, which she believes best represents the theme for this year’s book.

“Connected” is the concept chosen by Tart, because she wants to show how even one of the largest universities can be intertwined in so many ways. This spread featuring NC State’s Ring ceremony, is a good representation of the theme, because it shows how a simple ring has so many connections to the university and the people in it, Tart says.

Tart also loves how the fine detailed shots of the class ring show the University’s history.

To make sure you don’t miss out on a crucial NC State tradition, like purchasing your #YearInReview, buy your Agromeck here.