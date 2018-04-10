Katie Tart, a junior in business administration with a concentration in entrepreneurship, is the 2019 editor-in-chief of Agromeck. Katie was the design editor of the 2018 Agromeck, and says she’s looking forward to her new role.

The publication has such a rich history of documenting NC State culture and traditions, and I’m excited to be able to have a hand in producing something that people will look back on years from now to remember this wild time in their lives. -Katie Tart

Hiring for other leadership positions has already begun! Visit our staff page to see what positions are available. Stay tuned here and on our social media as we share news about the 2019 theme, colors, and coverage, and be sure to pick up your copy of the 2018 Agromeck if you haven’t gotten yours already.