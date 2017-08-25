We have a very special Photo of the Week today, chosen from among all the awesome photos our photography staff took at Wolfpack Welcome Week events. Wolfpack Welcome Week is one of our favorite NC State traditions, with an entire week filled with fun activities to welcome students back to campus. This photo, taken by staff photographer Nick Faulkner at Packapalooza, was selected by co-photo editor Kaydee Gawlik. Kaydee had this to say about the photo:

“This photo has great leading lines: the table bisects the photo and leads the eye of the viewer across the whole autograph line, not to mention that it’s awesome to feature our rockin’ women’s basketball team! Packapalooza is always difficult to shoot but it’s always awesome to capture the generations of Wolfpack fans and the rest of the NCSU community getting hyped for the coming year.”