Anna Long, sophomore in communications – public relations, will be the editor-in-chief of the 2018 Agromeck. Photo by: Nicole Navaroli
Agromeck’s staff is excited to announce our new editor-in-chief for the 2017-2018 edition of NC State’s oldest and most award-winning student publication: Anna Long, a sophomore majoring in communications – public relations, will assume full responsibility for the role in May. Anna was co-editor of her high school yearbook and joined the Agromeck staff in the fall of 2016 as a designer. Anna is excited to continue Agromeck’s tradition of preserving campus memories through award-winning editorial content!
